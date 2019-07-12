Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $399,438 as Stock Rose; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.67 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 11.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $373.99. About 5.29 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Inc New York reported 926,073 shares. Birinyi Assoc holds 48,450 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 4.63% stake. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 31,083 shares. Shufro Rose Lc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.61% or 27,649 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 78,723 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Verity & Verity holds 105,439 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors reported 1,600 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 117,310 shares. Moreover, Ally has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset holds 1.49% or 100,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.92% stake. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wright Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 106,234 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares to 394,706 shares, valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,669 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.