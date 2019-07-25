Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Boosted Its Celanese Del (CE) Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 64.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 29,492 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 75,557 shares with $7.45 million value, up from 46,065 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $13.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 906,674 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 36.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co acquired 55,512 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 208,347 shares with $8.53 million value, up from 152,835 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $216.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 5.95 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 61,249 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 2,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clark Cap holds 0.64% or 270,553 shares in its portfolio. At National Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,219 shares. Qs Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 5,601 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. South Dakota Council reported 20,000 shares stake. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 11,243 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd has 60,945 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 9,400 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 127,042 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.05% or 6,565 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 175,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 29,640 shares and now owns 23,310 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.