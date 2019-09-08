Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Akebia Therapeut (AKBA) Stake by $3.97 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeut (AKBA) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 496,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 37,263 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 533,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Akebia Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 569,487 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 16,682 shares to 22,059 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orix (NYSE:IX) by 41,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Scien.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 388 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 10,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 48,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Baupost Gp Ltd Company Ma holds 24.47M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. 410,427 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 113,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,065 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 125,391 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 8,661 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake.