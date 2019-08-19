Mcdaniel Terry & Co Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Cut as Market Value Rose; Markston International Has Raised Its At&T (T) Position

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 19.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 27,889 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,008 shares to 57,139 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,102 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) 4.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Incorporated has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.07 million shares. South State Corp owns 207,432 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8.22 million shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 54,127 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Pa has 1.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 371,014 shares. 42,848 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Llc. Gp One Trading LP invested in 0.02% or 80,926 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Comm has 0.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 916,963 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 956,681 shares. Moreover, Beach Counsel Inc Pa has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,220 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stephens Ar holds 0.93% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 130,410 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€˜Best of the Bestâ€™ Stocks to Buy for the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” on March 31, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electric Utilities: Good Bye Coal, Hello Natural Gas – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2011. More interesting news about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorchester Minerals: Royalty Firm Setting The Standards For Investor Returns And Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Producing and Nonproducing Mineral and Royalty Properties in 14 States – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.