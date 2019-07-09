Mcdaniel Terry & Co Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) as Market Valuation Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 1.11M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITweek kicks off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Cluster Of Purchases By Insiders Of Encana – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan Knows Which REITs to Buy – The Wall Street Transcript” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OWS Shorts American Homes 4 Rent – Wayne Hughes Responds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 369 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 0.03% or 922,089 shares. Fifth Third State Bank owns 10,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 380,328 were reported by Weiss Multi. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Ltd holds 49,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Security Capital Research And Mgmt invested in 15.79M shares or 14.55% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Lc stated it has 9.32M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 380,514 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 148,710 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp reported 2.00M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 517,765 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 742,020 shares stake. Stifel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.93M for 23.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $186.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.43% stake. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 5,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 1.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ferguson Wellman owns 308,238 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 6,649 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Independent Investors accumulated 29,423 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 227,027 shares. Horizon Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,977 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated owns 580,512 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Co has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary Tru Co holds 0.07% or 57,458 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ws Management Lllp reported 142,159 shares.