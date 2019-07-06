Mcdaniel Terry & Co Trimmed Nordson (NDSN) Position as Valuation Rose; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holder Ws Management Lllp Decreased Position by $5.29 Million as Shares Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 171,221 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 66,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,572 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, down from 261,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 189,123 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.