Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased By $1.24 Million Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 58 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 43 sold and reduced stock positions in Hooker Furniture Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 10.05 million shares, down from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hooker Furniture Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 22 Increased: 37 New Position: 21.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co acquired 31,858 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 240,205 shares with $9.41M value, up from 208,347 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $221.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 1.91M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $441,595 activity.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $250.97 million. The firm designs, makes, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It has a 8.29 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hooker Furniture missed estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hooker Furniture to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call September 5 – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hooker Furniture Earnings: HOFT Stock Slides Lower on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: CODI, HOFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 39,720 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”