Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Holder Hightower Advisors Has Raised Southern Co (SO) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 10,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 485,041 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, up from 474,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Legacy Capital Prtn holds 21,843 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP reported 114,656 shares. Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern invested in 0.19% or 17.72M shares. Kistler holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,547 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13.66 million shares. National Insurance Tx holds 0.41% or 177,936 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark Retail Bank Department has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guardian Management owns 16,650 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 71,028 were accumulated by Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer & owns 62,817 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cap Innovations Limited Liability Com reported 13,549 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Avista (NYSE:AVA) Be Disappointed With Their 42% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Share Price Has Gained 114%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 165,721 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,625 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Intl invested 1.54% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rowland Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 11,801 shares. Benin Management holds 0.2% or 9,068 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. First Manhattan holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 4,471 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.21% or 14,365 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,696 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Dallas Securities Inc owns 14,258 shares. 25,093 were reported by Cleararc. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Utd State Bank Trust owns 0.59% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,584 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 273,400 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.04% or 9,967 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has invested 0.34% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).