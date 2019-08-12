Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $770,345; Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Waste Management Del (WM) as Share Value Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 97,229 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 101,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 427,185 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,038 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birinyi Assocs invested in 4,836 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.17% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.10M shares. St James Investment Company reported 827,029 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 69,200 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 75,200 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natixis Lp owns 1.36 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 570,617 shares. 1.19 million were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Weybosset Research Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,450 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd reported 877,480 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 41,061 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth accumulated 36,400 shares or 1% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. 14,060 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 23,851 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls reported 1,954 shares. 1,420 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.12M shares. Sns Fin Group Lc has 0.37% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 16,381 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 3,412 shares. Burns J W Com Incorporated Ny invested in 0.82% or 32,366 shares. Pictet North America accumulated 9,400 shares. 46 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability has 58,160 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,391 shares to 2,508 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).