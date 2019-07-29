Mcdaniel Terry & Co Position In Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Was Has Lifted; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Cut Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.77 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.