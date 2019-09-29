Mcdaniel Terry & Co Holds Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Holding

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.94M, up from 103,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 184.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,368 shares to 47,375 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,973 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Financial holds 26,879 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 472,533 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 1.83M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange Cap Incorporated holds 54,262 shares. 3,838 are held by Sigma Inv Counselors Inc. Rnc Cap Ltd holds 29,547 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 129,194 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Burney Co has 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 193,758 were reported by Agf Invests Incorporated. Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,173 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And holds 1.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 45,829 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 88,122 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 102,715 shares. Edgewood Lc owns 788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation holds 0.29% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,468 shares. Temasek Hldgs (Private) invested 2.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stieven Advsrs Lp invested in 40,500 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 812,486 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 217,246 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.15 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 126,764 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 107,660 shares. Baskin Finance Service invested in 862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 579 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eqis Inc, California-based fund reported 21,739 shares.