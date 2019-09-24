Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Boosted Stake in Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) by $628,800 as Shares Rose; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Upped Stake by $1.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 123.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $527.96. About 446,993 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 647,922 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 196,010 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Salem Counselors has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 90,462 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt stated it has 5.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Quantitative Management Llc accumulated 32,710 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). American Bancshares owns 1,843 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,979 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. The California-based Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has invested 2.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 0.14% or 4,888 shares. Moreover, Next Group Incorporated Inc has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Markel owns 135,000 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.