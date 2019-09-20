Mcdaniel Terry & Co Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (CEL) Shorts Lowered By 8.96%

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 92.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co acquired 593 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 1,232 shares with $2.33M value, up from 639 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $903.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.93. About 796,205 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook

Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL) had a decrease of 8.96% in short interest. CEL's SI was 80,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.96% from 88,200 shares previously. With 14,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL)'s short sellers to cover CEL's short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.0325 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 120 shares traded. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) has declined 48.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.29% the S&P500.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $243.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-line. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2353.33’s average target is 28.81% above currents $1826.93 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

