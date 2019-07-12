Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Its Nordson (NDSN) Position by $408,144 as Share Value Rose; As Total Systems Services (TSS) Market Value Rose, Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 809,285 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co analyzed 3,092 shares as the company's stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 66,375 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Watson Patricia A also sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares. WEAVER DORENDA K sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was sold by Todd Paul M. 47,812 shares valued at $4.36M were sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil owns 0.1% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 669,480 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 157,429 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 58,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Counsel Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 82,586 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 5,402 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.04% or 30,893 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.21% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Natixis, France-based fund reported 118,358 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 5,944 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 330,994 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 8,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.



Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1 shares to 10 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,390 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

