Mcdaniel Terry & Co Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $397,708; As New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Valuation Rose, Omega Advisors Has Upped Holding

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 5,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 45,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020

Omega Advisors increased its stake in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 994,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.38 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in New Media Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 950,964 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Natl Asset has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 921,064 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 1.8% or 65,853 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma holds 0.1% or 9,038 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 18.26M shares. Sprott Inc holds 1.1% or 60,150 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 36,510 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Da Davidson Co accumulated 540,952 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc has 99,438 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,198 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Connable Office holds 34,966 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96M and $602.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,863 shares to 61,417 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 31,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Lc invested 0.3% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Essex Inv Mgmt Commerce Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 72 are owned by Salem Counselors Inc. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 18,323 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 85,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Winfield Assocs reported 0.17% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 173,522 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Ser reported 1,732 shares stake. Barclays Pcl stated it has 117,409 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Co has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 25,206 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 141 shares.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cooperman support flagging on Gannett/New Media deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Media +5% as Citi boosts to Buy on Gannett talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Media Investment Group goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 100,000 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. $262,200 worth of stock was bought by Tarica Laurence on Friday, August 30. 15,000 shares valued at $131,400 were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M on Friday, August 30.