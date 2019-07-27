Mcdaniel Terry & Co Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $399,438; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed by $784,568 Its Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 7,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,875 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12 million, down from 275,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 726,585 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs, California-based fund reported 56 shares. Atria Invs Limited Com has 43,961 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Central holds 230,000 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 89,387 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matrix Asset New York accumulated 4.67% or 270,309 shares. Navellier Assocs accumulated 2,081 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 2.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alesco Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 8,928 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 146,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl has 13,577 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 35,302 shares to 831,702 shares, valued at $33.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VB) by 2,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: Microsoft’s First Software Deal – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.