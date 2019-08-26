Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Stake in Nordson (NDSN) by $408,144; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.10 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.03. About 58,647 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $248.61. About 294,024 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 25,257 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 431,652 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 383,468 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 39,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Ltd holds 0.07% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 9,430 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 4,888 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 584,130 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 0% or 70 shares. 1.94M were reported by State Street. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 179,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 4.73 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 13,558 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 5,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Global Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 180,877 shares. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 3.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Nebraska-based First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Germain D J stated it has 35,985 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp stated it has 221,295 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 27,648 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,349 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 0.02% or 240 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has invested 1.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dana Investment Advsrs holds 31,956 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc owns 12,704 shares. California-based Amer Assets Llc has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,530 shares or 0% of the stock.