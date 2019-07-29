Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Decreased By $408,144 Its Nordson (NDSN) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Among 6 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. See Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bernstein

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Needham 155.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $113 New Target: $117 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform New Target: $145 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $132 New Target: $143 Maintain

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased Nordson (NDSN) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as Nordson (NDSN)’s stock rose 0.50%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 258,392 shares with $34.24 million value, down from 261,484 last quarter. Nordson now has $8.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 88,952 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordson (NDSN) Acquires Germany-Based Optical Control GmbH – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Nordson Corp. At $120, Earn 5.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Gained 96% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nordson Corporation Acquires Optical Control GMBH, Expanding Electronics Test and Inspection Capabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.70 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Ltd Company invested in 9,040 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 42,528 shares. 16,349 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 1,286 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,786 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 179,872 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 170,937 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has 4,017 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zimmer Biomet Q2 earnings down 29%; cash flow down 24% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zimmer Biomet Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.