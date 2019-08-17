Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Increased Holding by $6.15 Million; Whittier Trust Co Stake in Lam Research Com (LRCX) Cut by $980,562

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 5,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 10,965 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 16,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 41,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 697,252 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.03 million, up from 656,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 2.12 million shares traded or 145.02% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 404,733 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr accumulated 17,065 shares. Crosslink holds 3.35% or 75,621 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,664 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 190,469 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.1% or 23,264 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pnc Services Gru owns 245,884 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,722 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 166,076 shares or 0.44% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mariner Limited reported 0.07% stake. Amer Century Companies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 12,946 shares stake.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 12,909 shares to 73,760 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 4,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,117 shares to 12,976 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 71,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 358,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 82,000 shares stake. Nebraska-based Bridges Mngmt has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Street accumulated 6.86 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cwm Limited accumulated 60,492 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 218,936 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 1,478 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 888,432 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profit Management Ltd Liability reported 1.3% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 4,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel stated it has 7,156 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 54,209 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.22% or 18,787 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 989 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

