Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Lifted Its Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Upped by $14.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $161.7. About 26,697 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 58,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 437,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.27M, up from 378,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.38. About 68,817 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares to 483,981 shares, valued at $67.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.60 million activity. The insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53M. 7,500 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee. Another trade for 9,330 shares valued at $1.87M was sold by BONVANIE RENE.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 356,296 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $65.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 155,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,028 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.