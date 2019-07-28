Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake Maintained by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc; V F (VFC) Shares Rose While First National Trust Co Has Trimmed Position by $458,982

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 5,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,320 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 31,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.54 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 713,714 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,961 shares to 152,658 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt reported 126,951 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 248,276 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.44 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 5,145 shares. 6,886 are owned by Pinnacle Partners. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 3,974 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 12,507 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca reported 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Qci Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 50 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 37,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American Tru Advsrs Limited Co has 1.72% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 25,765 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,692 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).