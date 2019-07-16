Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding Held by Ellington Management Group Llc; Us Physical Therapy (USPH) Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Raised Its Stake by $8.95 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 62.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 85,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21 million, up from 135,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Us Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 41,615 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $159.72. About 428,469 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 60,710 shares to 699,104 shares, valued at $60.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 161,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Chapman Harry S bought $100,064 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 35,320 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 6,687 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Blackrock reported 2.18 million shares. 34,832 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 7,628 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Everence owns 2,050 shares. 24,796 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 48,520 shares. D E Shaw & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,766 shares stake. Rbf Ltd Company holds 69,999 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 3,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 0% or 843,656 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

