Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Position by $614,400; Stanley Capital Management Stake In Halliburton Co (HAL) Was Upped

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 111.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 7,766 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 3,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 715,678 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 13.62 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton +8% after idling fracking gear, cutting costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 57,153 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 73,071 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 292,357 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,970 shares. City Hldg stated it has 1,180 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hartford Inv Management Co has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 116,506 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.08% or 21,189 shares in its portfolio. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Hldg has invested 0.71% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Corecommodity Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 16,218 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 127,594 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sprott Incorporated holds 9,169 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors reported 0.01% stake.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12,313 shares to 14,903 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,034 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).