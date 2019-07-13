Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Lowered Stake by $7.04 Million as Stock Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Raised Position in Borg Warner (BWA) by $4.19 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 46,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, down from 244,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 470,599 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.76% or 118,765 shares. Argyle reported 4,350 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 41,985 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 17 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Adirondack Trust Com, a New York-based fund reported 970 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 10,371 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co. Parnassus Invs Ca invested 0.31% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 570,502 shares. Cibc owns 49,245 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 3,314 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 27,769 shares to 98,641 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.65M shares to 22.57 million shares, valued at $246.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,200 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).