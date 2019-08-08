Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined While Champlain Investment Partners Upped by $4.75 Million Its Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 28,113 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 20,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $159.66. About 592,953 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 27,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 752,680 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.07M, up from 725,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 1.03M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 65,015 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $115.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc. by 16,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr.

