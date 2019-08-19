Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose While Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered by $7.04 Million Its Stake; Pier Capital Continues to Hold Holding in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST)

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) by 185.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 54,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 84,506 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 29,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 169,883 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 46,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 198,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 244,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $168.56. About 878,549 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 4,820 shares to 95,271 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 26,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,313 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 8.77 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs LP accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amer Gp reported 148,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Com Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 300 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 1,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Qs Limited Liability reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Hsbc Holdg Plc invested in 31,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. World Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 3,648 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 32,174 shares.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.28M for 32.42 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust owns 108,729 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability has 1,831 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Advantage Incorporated has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 300 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,427 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 186,136 shares. 58,498 are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 58,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Burney has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Covington Cap holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. 451 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap.

