Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake Held by Manchester Capital Management Llc; Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake by $630,322 as Share Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 45,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 395,570 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 440,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 3.67 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 258.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.8. About 269,807 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

