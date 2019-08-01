Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Palladium Partners Holds Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ)

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 24,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 241,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 217,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 617,009 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.22M for 30.49 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

