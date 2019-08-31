Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Raised Position; Mackay Shields Boosted Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Market Valuation Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 528,469 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 11,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 124,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 113,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura reported 16,033 shares stake. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Barbara Oil has 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 57.33 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 81,518 are held by Cambridge Investment Research. Trust Of Vermont has 0.18% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8,509 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 2.47M shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 53,690 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 2.42 million shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank stated it has 555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 1.38M shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 101,824 shares to 483,498 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,360 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,446 shares to 211,895 shares, valued at $38.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,107 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance.