Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Rose While Trillium Asset Management Decreased Position; Lapides Asset Management Holding in Compass Minerals International (CMP) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 148,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 157,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 165,634 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 46,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 198,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, down from 244,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 1.96M shares traded or 132.83% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 214,054 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc invested in 1,592 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York stated it has 7,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,601 are owned by Raymond James &. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 5,462 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc reported 29,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 188,710 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Kistler has 489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 527 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Callahan Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ls Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 745 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. $36,547 worth of stock was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D.. GRANT RICHARD S had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,080 on Thursday, March 28. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Reece Joseph E.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 37,411 shares to 342,290 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Com Lc owns 0.11% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 4,328 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Com reported 100,007 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First In reported 335 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 102,930 are held by Asset Mgmt One Co Limited. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.07% or 6,238 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 155,265 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 916,256 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 42,778 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 388 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 415,434 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs Power Inc has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Stock Yards Bankshares And has 1.64% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.26 million for 32.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.