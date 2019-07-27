Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Cibc World Markets Raised Holding by $788,400; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Cut Its Position by $22.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 5,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,245 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 43,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 713,714 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 81,175 shares. Mai Cap Management owns 6,494 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fjarde Ap invested in 58,663 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 155,265 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Whittier has 5,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 186,136 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,682 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 12,931 shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 18,787 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 0.05% stake. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 167 shares. 32,944 were accumulated by Armstrong Henry H Assoc.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 9,974 shares to 30,652 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 51,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,588 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 14,329 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.16% or 230,669 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Llc holds 0.01% or 357,742 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 0.88% or 59,978 shares. 1.27 million are owned by Korea. Rare Ltd reported 1.86M shares. Dorsey Whitney has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,830 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,816 shares. Carlson Cap Lp accumulated 0.16% or 459,800 shares. Schulhoff & Inc has invested 0.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fmr Ltd accumulated 1.04M shares. 2,226 are owned by Kistler. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Us National Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).