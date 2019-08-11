Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Lincoln National Has Trimmed Its Stake; Jane Street Group Cut Southern Co (Put) (SO) Holding by $1.61 Million as Shares Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (SO) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.10M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 577,724 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.28M for 31.44 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 570 shares to 5,628 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) (TECL) by 169,600 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (DGT) by 5,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.