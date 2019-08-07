Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Holding Increased by Crestwood Advisors Llc; Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 189,548 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, up from 185,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $160. About 451,004 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 62,227 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 81,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 2.92M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI) by 22,491 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares to 38,065 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).