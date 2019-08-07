Mccormick Company (MKC) Holding Maintained by Kames Capital Plc; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted by $14.75 Million Its Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 1.26M shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Mccormick Company Incorporated (MKC) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 2,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 11,973 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 9,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Mccormick Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.51. About 813,832 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95

