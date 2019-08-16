McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 149 4.15 N/A 5.10 31.10 Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.04 N/A 0.59 23.97

In table 1 we can see McCormick & Company Incorporated and Hostess Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hostess Brands Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hostess Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has McCormick & Company Incorporated and Hostess Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.1% 6.7% Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.18 beta indicates that McCormick & Company Incorporated is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hostess Brands Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Hostess Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Hostess Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Hostess Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Hostess Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$146.5 is McCormick & Company Incorporated’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.73%. Competitively the average price target of Hostess Brands Inc. is $13, which is potential -6.94% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hostess Brands Inc. looks more robust than McCormick & Company Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares and 0% of Hostess Brands Inc. shares. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Hostess Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has weaker performance than Hostess Brands Inc.

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors Hostess Brands Inc.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.