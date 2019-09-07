McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 153 4.01 N/A 5.10 31.10 Farmer Bros. Co. 18 0.35 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.1% 6.7% Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -32.7% -13.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.18 beta indicates that McCormick & Company Incorporated is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 0.11 beta and it is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Farmer Bros. Co. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Farmer Bros. Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown McCormick & Company Incorporated and Farmer Bros. Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 Farmer Bros. Co. 0 1 0 2.00

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s downside potential is -10.49% at a $147.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Farmer Bros. Co. is $21, which is potential 64.06% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Farmer Bros. Co. is looking more favorable than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares and 84.5% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of McCormick & Company Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated had bullish trend while Farmer Bros. Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Farmer Bros. Co.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.