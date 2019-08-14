McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC-V)’s Financial Results Comparing With Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 148 4.10 N/A 5.11 30.85 Youngevity International Inc. 6 0.86 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of McCormick & Company Incorporated and Youngevity International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both McCormick & Company Incorporated and Youngevity International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.8% respectively. Competitively, Youngevity International Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62% Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has 13.62% stronger performance while Youngevity International Inc. has -18.01% weaker performance.

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Youngevity International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.