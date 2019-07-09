McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 145 3.90 N/A 4.91 31.58 TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights McCormick & Company Incorporated and TDH Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 20.9% 6.4% TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

McCormick & Company Incorporated and TDH Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of McCormick & Company Incorporated is $146.5, with potential downside of -8.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

McCormick & Company Incorporated and TDH Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 2.37%. Insiders owned 0.1% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 93.54% of TDH Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.49% 0.02% 20.55% 3.07% 44.96% 11.33% TDH Holdings Inc. -5.13% -21.95% 11.23% -39.34% -79.73% 34.45%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has weaker performance than TDH Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats TDH Holdings Inc.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.