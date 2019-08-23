McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Comparing side by side

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) compete against each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 151 3.96 N/A 5.10 31.10 Kellogg Company 57 1.56 N/A 3.35 17.37

Demonstrates McCormick & Company Incorporated and Kellogg Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Kellogg Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company Incorporated. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us McCormick & Company Incorporated and Kellogg Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.1% 6.7% Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.18 beta indicates that McCormick & Company Incorporated is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kellogg Company’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Kellogg Company which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kellogg Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Kellogg Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 Kellogg Company 1 1 3 2.60

The consensus target price of McCormick & Company Incorporated is $147.67, with potential downside of -8.17%. Kellogg Company on the other hand boasts of a $62.8 consensus target price and a -0.71% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kellogg Company is looking more favorable than McCormick & Company Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McCormick & Company Incorporated and Kellogg Company are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of McCormick & Company Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.8% of Kellogg Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has stronger performance than Kellogg Company

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Kellogg Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.