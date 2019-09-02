McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Comparison side by side

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) compete against each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 153 4.00 N/A 5.10 31.10 Conagra Brands Inc. 28 1.45 N/A 1.53 18.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of McCormick & Company Incorporated and Conagra Brands Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. McCormick & Company Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Conagra Brands Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us McCormick & Company Incorporated and Conagra Brands Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.1% 6.7% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conagra Brands Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated. Its rival Conagra Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Conagra Brands Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

McCormick & Company Incorporated and Conagra Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -9.33% and an $147.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Conagra Brands Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 18.72% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Conagra Brands Inc. appears more favorable than McCormick & Company Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

McCormick & Company Incorporated and Conagra Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 94.5%. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Competitively, Conagra Brands Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated was less bullish than Conagra Brands Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Conagra Brands Inc.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.