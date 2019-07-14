McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Comparison side by side

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 145 3.87 N/A 4.91 31.58 Campbell Soup Company 37 1.22 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates McCormick & Company Incorporated and Campbell Soup Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 20.9% 6.4% Campbell Soup Company 0.00% -12.1% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Campbell Soup Company’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Campbell Soup Company which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Campbell Soup Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Campbell Soup Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Campbell Soup Company 2 2 0 2.50

The consensus price target of McCormick & Company Incorporated is $146.5, with potential downside of -7.58%. Competitively the consensus price target of Campbell Soup Company is $37, which is potential -9.58% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that McCormick & Company Incorporated seems more appealing than Campbell Soup Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

McCormick & Company Incorporated and Campbell Soup Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 53.7%. About 0.1% of McCormick & Company Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Campbell Soup Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.49% 0.02% 20.55% 3.07% 44.96% 11.33% Campbell Soup Company 1.01% -2.16% 12.46% 0.03% -2.65% 18.16%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated was less bullish than Campbell Soup Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Campbell Soup Company.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.