Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Bridges Investment Management Has Boosted Its Carnival Cl A (CCL) Holding by $1.18 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 726,251 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 25,686 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 227,267 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 201,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 6.24 million shares traded or 43.02% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Company Com (NYSE:EL) by 44,689 shares to 2,217 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.94 million for 30.51 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,444 shares to 40,867 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.