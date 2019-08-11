Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Holding Maintained by Cibc World Markets Corp; Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Its Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Stake by $356,004

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,003 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 86,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 500,590 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 54,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 109,691 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 55,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 561,385 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.17% stake. Art Advisors Llc stated it has 0.17% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). D E Shaw & Com reported 29,485 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.02% or 81,905 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 2,579 shares. Mason Street Limited Co holds 0.03% or 13,481 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 55,800 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 35,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.03% or 31,672 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.69% or 15,045 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,055 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 140,938 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,202 shares to 79,820 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,797 shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc Com (NYSE:GES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 19,745 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 30,500 shares stake. Plante Moran Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 344 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 11,006 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,645 shares. Fdx holds 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 2,660 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 105,315 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management invested 0.67% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lincoln National Corporation owns 0.86% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 137,046 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has 3,192 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gateway Inv Advisers has 4,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 150,384 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Logan Capital Management reported 16,821 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 98,819 shares to 154,513 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 73,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,143 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).