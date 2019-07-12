Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lifted Its Stake by $337,500 as Shares Rose; As Vf (VFC) Valuation Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Upped Holding by $340,302

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $158.34. About 322,724 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,859 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 33,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 1.14M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Kessler Inv Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Burney holds 2,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T owns 32,791 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.09% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 22,435 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,845 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability stated it has 529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.28% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Mirae Asset Invests Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 137,870 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Natl Tx invested 0.67% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Callahan Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.15% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lincoln National Corp holds 137,046 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 50,645 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares to 466,107 shares, valued at $48.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 36,718 shares to 25,844 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 6,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,207 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF).