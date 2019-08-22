Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Stake Maintained by Boston Family Office Llc; As Telus (TU) Stock Price Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Its Holding by $2.49 Million

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (MKC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 71,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 69,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.98. About 75,653 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 956.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 67,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 79,390 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,057 shares to 132,158 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,764 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.89% or 255,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.14% or 54,209 shares. 26,753 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Brown Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 3,712 shares stake. Town And Country Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 7,377 shares. Harvey Lc holds 1.53% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 59,032 shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). St Germain D J Incorporated reported 3,015 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 877,138 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc reported 4,350 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jlb & Associate Inc owns 144,383 shares.

