Mccormick &Company Inccom Npv (MKC) Holder Cognios Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $478,324; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Price Rose, Q Global Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $708,390

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 464,273 shares traded or 26.34% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick &Company Inccom Npv (MKC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 14,577 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Mccormick &Company Inccom Npv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.12. About 483,647 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 315,960 shares to 293,942 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 2,578 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.01 million for 30.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.