Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Integre Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 283,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.89M, down from 330,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 10,459 shares to 37,108 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 38,219 shares to 523,903 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.01 million for 30.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.