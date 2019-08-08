Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Raised Holding by $337,500 as Stock Rose; As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Valuation Declined, Dafna Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 979,021 shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $159.66. About 592,953 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,446 shares to 211,895 shares, valued at $38.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).