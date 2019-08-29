Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lifted Its Holding by $415,880 as Share Price Rose; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Value Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Upped Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 67.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $199.72. About 656,608 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc. (MKC) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 162,489 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16M, up from 159,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 182,878 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.8% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). D L Carlson Grp Incorporated owns 5,178 shares. Cobblestone stated it has 1,252 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 307,055 shares. Co Bancorp invested in 35,815 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank holds 1.65% or 96,428 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 34,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 163,587 shares. Argent Tru reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc owns 38,389 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 2,403 shares. Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability invested in 28,296 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 1.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.3% or 605,184 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 26,192 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 186,904 shares to 72,659 shares, valued at $20.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 129,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial G (NYSE:CFG) by 50,776 shares to 433,541 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 43,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,184 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp ‘A’ (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 24,229 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 67,921 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hamel Assocs Inc owns 19,310 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 6,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital accumulated 2,956 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First United State Bank Tru has invested 0.42% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Hm Capital Mngmt Lc reported 3,806 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 72,994 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Salem Inv Counselors owns 210 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70,252 shares. Smithfield Tru Comm holds 0.02% or 1,489 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested 1.46% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fulton Savings Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,532 shares.