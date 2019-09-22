Mccormick And Co. (MKC) Holder Agf Investments Increased Its Holding; As Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Share Price Rose, Mrj Capital Has Decreased by $1.20 Million Its Position

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Mccormick And Co. Inc. (MKC) by 74.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 8,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 18,874 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 10,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Mccormick And Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $160.14. About 559,190 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 658,874 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceMaster Remade, A Look At The Work In Progress – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ServiceMaster Global Holdings Stock Just Sank 34% (but Not Really) – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ServiceMaster Names Aster Angagaw President of ServiceMaster Brands – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Names Greg Rutherford President of Terminix Commercial – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91M for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 32,551 shares to 17,834 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 263,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).